Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 15 Esker SA :
* H1 operating income 5.7 million euros ($6.4 million) versus 4.4 million euros year ago
* H1 net consolidated income of the group 4.0 million euros versus 3.1 million euros year ago
* Anticipates H2 in line with the tendencies observed in H1 Source text: bit.ly/2cPDXrE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8899 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)