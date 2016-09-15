Sept 15 Pioneer Property Group ASA :

* To acquire nine additional properties at total property value of 188 million Norwegian crowns ($22.81 million)

* Majority of properties have been acquired from Norlandia Care Group

* Total annual rental income is 12.2 million crowns

* Financial transfer of rights, including title to properties and rental income, will be effective immediately

* Portfolio has 44 million crowns in existing debt

* Net purchase price will be financed from current cash reserves in Pioneer Public Properties AS

* Says is souring additional bank financing, which should reduce equity portion of acquisition within near future