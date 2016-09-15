Sept 15 Pioneer Property Group ASA :
* To acquire nine additional properties at total property value of 188 million Norwegian
crowns ($22.81 million)
* Majority of properties have been acquired from Norlandia Care Group
* Total annual rental income is 12.2 million crowns
* Financial transfer of rights, including title to properties and rental income, will be
effective immediately
* Portfolio has 44 million crowns in existing debt
* Net purchase price will be financed from current cash reserves in Pioneer Public
Properties AS
* Says is souring additional bank financing, which should reduce equity portion of
acquisition within near future
($1 = 8.2406 Norwegian crowns)
