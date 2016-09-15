Sept 15 Banca IFIS SpA :

* Signs two agreements to buy non performing loans for nominal value of 420 million euros ($471.37 million)

* First deal will see the transfer of 35 million euros (nominal value) of unsecured automotive loans in next 24 months under a forward flow agreement

* Second deal will see purchase from Findomestic Banca of a portfolio of about 384 million euros (nominal value)

* Portfolio from Findomestic Banca, sold in the primary consumer credit market, consists of personal loans (55 percent), credit card loans (31 percent), car loans (9 percent) and purpose loans (5 percent) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8910 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)