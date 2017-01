Sept 15 Implenia AG :

* Supreme court of Zurich dismissed the appeal for outstanding wage claims for work done by Implenia related to the construction of the Letzigrund Stadium in the amount of approximately 20 million Swiss francs ($20.50 million)

* Says analyzes judgment and will takes steps in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9754 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)