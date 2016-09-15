Sept 15 UK's Competition and Markets Authority
* UK's CMA announces proposal to remedy provisional SLC
identified by CMA in ICE/Trayport merger inquiry
* UK's CMA says proposes Trayport will be separate legal
entity within ICE Group
* UK's CMA says proposes Trayport will operate as separate
and distinct business from ICE with its own board of directors
and senior management team.
* UK's CMA says proposes Trayport may not include
exclusivity term that prohibits customer from using alternative
software products sold by other cos
Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2cHgkUC]