Sept 16 Baltic Ceramics Investments SA :

* Its unit to get EU subsidy for its consortium 4.7 million euros ($5.3 million) project "Renewable Power Generation" at level of max. 95.74 percent

* Baltic Ceramics Investments unit budget is at 0.7 mln euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)