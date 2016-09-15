UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 15 DistIT AB :
* Settlement between its unit SweDeltaco AB and external tenant
* Settlement means that SweDeltaco pays 300,000 Swedish crowns ($35,367) to previous tenant
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4826 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources