UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Sept 15 Harsco Corp :
* Harsco Corp says intends to use cash proceeds to reduce outstanding debt
* Transaction includes termination of certain obligations of company under joint venture arrangement with CD&R. Harsco received cash of $145 million
* Total value realized from transaction is approximately $232 million
* Harsco received cash of $145 million today with closing of transaction
* Transaction has no impact on co's 2016 outlook for adjusted operating income and free cash flow as disclosed with its q2 results on August 4, 2016
* Expects to record a non-cash accounting loss on this equity investment of about $45 million, or a loss of $0.56 per share after tax in q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: