BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Sept 15 (Reuters) -
* Noble Energy, Marathon Oil weighing bids for Silver Hill Energy Partners, that could fetch more than $2 Billion in a sale - Bloomberg, citing source
* Occidental Petroleum Corp. is also considering an offer for Silver Hill Energy Partners - Bloomberg, citing source Source : [ID:bloom.bg/2cbnUTn]
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru