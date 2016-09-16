Sept 16 Vimpelcom Ltd :
* Vimpelcom ltd. announces pricing of 142,500,000 ADSs
(American Depositary Shares) by selling shareholder Telenor east
holding II AS
* Priced offering by selling shareholder Telenor East of
142.5 million ADSs at a public offering price of $3.50 per ADS
* Vimpelcom says will not receive any proceeds from sale of
ADSs by Telenor
* Resulting in net proceeds to Telenor of $486,281,250
* Telenor has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option
* from today to purchase up to 21,375,000 additional ADSs at
the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and
commissions
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)