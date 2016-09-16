Sept 16 Watchstone Group Plc :

* HY underlying business revenues improved to 31.9 mln stg (2015: 28.8 mln stg); total loss before tax 8.2 mln stg (2015: loss of 32.3 mln stg)

* Will look to make a further return of capital of approximately 1 stg per share if warranty escrow is released to US

* If warranty escrow is released as anticipated, then would expect to make return of capital before end of Q1 of 2017