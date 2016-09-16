Sept 16 Telenor Asa
* Telenor ASA today announces the pricing of its USD
1,000,000,000, 3-year bond exchangeable for up to 204,081,633
VimpelCom ADSs
* The bonds were priced with an annual coupon of 0.25 per
cent, payable semi-annually in arrear
* The bonds' initial exchange price represents a premium of
40 per cent above the reference ADS price, which is USD 3.50 per
ADSs (the public offering price of the ADSs in the United
States)
* All other terms were unchanged from those described in
Telenor's 15 September 2016 press release
* Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan acted as joint global
coordinators and joint bookrunners and Citigroup and Credit
Suisse acted as joint bookrunners for the offering
* Telenor announced separately that the underwriters have
priced its offering of 142,500,000 VimpelCom Ltd. American
Depositary Shares (ADSs) in the United States at a public
offering price of USD 3.50 per ADS, resulting in net proceeds to
Telenor of USD 486,281,250
* Vimpelcom closed at $3.63 per ads on Thursday
