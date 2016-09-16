Sept 15 Bookrunner:

* Bookrunner says sellers announce their intention to sell approximately 15 million ordinary shares ( "placing shares") in company

* Placing shares represent approximately 12 pct of company's issued share capital

* Numis, Barclays are acting for Phoenix and Bridges as joint bookrunners in connection with placing

* Final number of placing shares, price of placing will be agreed by joint bookrunners and sellers at close of bookbuild process

* Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild, which will be launched immediately following this announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)