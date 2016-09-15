Sept 15 Amgen Inc :
* Amgen presents positive data at EHMTIC 2016 demonstrating
erenumab significantly reduces monthly migraine days in patients
with chronic migraine
* No adverse event was reported in greater than five percent
of patients treated with Erenumab
* Amgen Inc says results from phase 3 studies investigating
Erenumab in episodic migraine are expected later this year
* All groups showed numeric improvements in cumulative
monthly headache hours
* Phase 2 results showing Erenumab demonstrated a
statistically significant reduction in monthly migraine days
compared with placebo in patients with chronic migraine
* Safety profile of Erenumab was similar to placebo across
both treatment arms
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: