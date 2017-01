Sept 15 Garrison Capital Inc :

* Garrison Capital Inc says its unit has priced a $300 million term debt securitization with an expected closing date of September 29, 2016

* Company will indirectly retain subordinated notes in amount of $108.0 million

* Reinvestment period for notes ends in September 2020, with a scheduled maturity in September 2027