Sept 15 Comscore Inc :
* Issues identified in investigation by audit committee with
assistance of King & Spalding Llp
* Committee concluded that company's consolidated financial
statements for years ended December 31, 2014 and 2013 should no
longer be relied upon
* Transactions under review in investigation principally
relate to nonmonetary transactions.
* Committee concluded that co's consolidated financial
statements for qtrs ended Sept 30, 2015, June 30, 2015 and March
31, 2015 should no longer be relied upon
* Audit committee has been investigating issues raised by
message and matters related to co's revenue recognition
practices, disclosures and internal controls
