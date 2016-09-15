Sept 15 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc :

* WWE Real Estate entered into a note and mortgage assumption agreement, dated as of September 13, 2016

* World Wrestling Entertainment Inc says on September 14, 2016, ,through its unit acquired a building, underlying real property located in Stamford

* Pursuant to assumption agreement, wwe real estate paid lender approximately $1.9 million as a bring current payment

* WWE real estate assumed future obligations under a loan agreement, dated June 8, 2015, between seller and lender Source text - bit.ly/2cbpHb7 Further company coverage: