UPDATE 3-Crisis-hit BT says Italian scandal now under control
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
Sept 16 SHL Telemedicine Ltd. :
* H1 adjusted revenues of $18.3 million, down 2.7 percent on adjusted revenues of $18.8 million in H1 2015
* H1 adjusted net loss of $2.5 million versus an adjusted net loss of $1.8 million in H1 2015
* H1 adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million in H1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.