Sept 16 SHL Telemedicine Ltd. :

* H1 adjusted revenues of $18.3 million, down 2.7 percent on adjusted revenues of $18.8 million in H1 2015

* H1 adjusted net loss of $2.5 million versus an adjusted net loss of $1.8 million in H1 2015

* H1 adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million in H1 2015