Sept 16 Cellnovo Group SA :

* Cellnovo raises circa 5.4 million euros ($6.07 million) in capital increase without preferential subscription rights

* Anticipated timeline for the completion of the key milestones of these projects is 18 months

* Cellnovo will use the net proceeds of the capital increase to finance its artificial pancreas project

* The issue price was set at 5.00 euros per share, implying a discount level of 15.9 pct to volume weighted average price over last 20 trading days on Euronext Paris