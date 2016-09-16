Sept 16 Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* Divests two businesses to focus on global core brands

* Says has sold Spring USA, a U.S. based provider of foodservice equipment, to affiliate of ShoreView Industries

* Earlier, as announced on Sept. 13, entered into an agreement to divest its European Ebertsankey plastics pottery business to Good(s)Factory BV

* Divestments will generate a positive effect on cash flow in H2 2016

* Divestments are not expected to have a significant impact on Fiskars' financial position or results during 2016