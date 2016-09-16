Sept 16 European Medicines Agency
* Recommendations for September 2016
* Recommends approval of Eli Lilly and Boehringer
Ingelheim's Glyxambi for treatment of type 2 diabetes
* Recommends approval of Pfizer Inc'S palbociclib to treat
breast cancer
* Recommends conditional approval of Eli Lilly's olaratumab
to treat soft tissue sarcoma
* Recommends approval of Amgen's etelcalcetide to treat
secondary hyperparathyroidism in patients with chronic kidney
disease
* Recommends conditional approval of Takeda Pharmaceutical
Co Ltd's Ninlaro (ixazomib) to treat multiple myeloma
Source text: bit.ly/2cvS1be
