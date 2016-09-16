Sept 16 S&P Global Ratings
* S&P raises Hungary sovereign credit rating to BBB From BB+
* Ratings on hungary raised to 'bbb-/a-3' on improving
fiscal, external, and growth expectations; outlook stable
* Rising employment and real disposable incomes are likely
to continue fueling private consumption growth
* Stable outlook balances assessment of hungary's ongoing
cyclical recovery and steady headline fiscal performance
* Project that debt-servicing costs will decrease further
over 2016-2019, supporting the ongoing improvement in its debt
profile
* Stable outlook balances assessment of ongoing cyclical
recovery and steady headline fiscal performance over the
forecast horizon
* Now expect gdp growth to average 2.5% over 2016-2019,
while government debt and gross external financing needs
decline further
* Anticipate that gross general government debt will reduce
gradually to about 70% of gdp in 2019 from 75% in 2015
* In 2016, project that the general government fiscal
deficit will narrow further to 1.8% of gdp from 2.0% of gdp in
2015
* Hungary's external financial profile, which has improved
considerably since 2009 will remain robust
Source text (bit.ly/2d5LVA8)