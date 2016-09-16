Sept 16 Cofinimmo SA :

* Results of the public tender offer for its outstanding 2.00% 190.8 million euros ($212.88 million) convertible bond due 2018

* This represents approximately 4.1% in outstanding nominal amount of the convertible bonds due 2018

* Cash repurchase price for the public tender offer will be equal to 131.43 euros per convertible bond due 2018

* Total principal amount of the convertible bonds due 2018 to be repurchased via the public tender offer is equal to 7.8 million euros

* Settlement of the public tender offer will take place on Sept. 22, 2016