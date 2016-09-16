Sept 16 American International Group Inc
:
* Total consideration for deal is $1.1 billion
* AIG will receive approximately $240 million in net cash
proceeds from transaction
* Says as part of agreement, AIG, CPPIB, and Ascot intend to
expand a collective commercial relationship in Bermuda
* Says will be a preferred reinsurer to Syndicate 1414
* AIG will maintain its strategic partnership with Ascot
Underwriting Bermuda Ltd.
* Agreement to sell interest in AUHL and subsidiary Ascot
Corporate Name Ltd to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
