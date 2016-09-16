UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Sept 16 Waste Management Inc :
* Waste Management acquires Wisconsin recycling assets from Pioneer Industries
* Says will relocate Pioneer's operations to its A-1 recycling hub at 2101 W. Morgan Ave. in Milwaukee
* Waste Management Inc says transaction terms were undisclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: