Sept 16 Mobileye NV
* Mobileye NV - "Allegations recently attributed to a
spokesperson for Tesla regarding Mobileye's position in respect
of Tesla Internal Computer Visions efforts are incorrect"
* Mobileye NV - In communications dating back to May 2015
between co's chairman and Tesla's CEO, co expressed safety
concerns regarding use of Autopilot hands-free
* Mobileye NV - Says expressed safety concerns regarding the
use of Autopilot hands-free
* Mobileye NV - "Despite this confirmation, Autopilot was
rolled out in late 2015 with a hands-free activation mode"
* Mobileye NV - Co's position is that Tesla's Autopilot
should not be allowed to operate hands-free without proper and
substantial technological restrictions and limitations
* Mobileye NV - "After a subsequent face to face meeting,
Tesla'S CEO confirmed that activation of autopilot would be
"hands on""
Source - bit.ly/2ccEa6v
Further company coverage: