Sept 16 Northwest Arm Capital Inc
* Says entered into an arm's length definitive option
agreement with Altius Resources Inc.
* Company expects to complete a non-brokered private
placement financing of 5 million common shares at a price of
$0.25 per share
* Northwest Arm Capital Inc. announces proposed qualifying
transaction
* Property is comprised of two separate claim groups
totaling 688 claims and 172 square kilometers in central
Newfoundland
* Says upon completion of qualifying transaction, Altius
will become an insider of company
