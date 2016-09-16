Sept 16 HarbourVest Partners, Llc:

* Continue to believe that our final cash offer provides full, compelling and immediate cash value to shareholders of SVG Capital

* Notes release of SVG Capital's results for six months to July 31 2016

* Urge that SVG Capital shareholders accept our offer without delay - managing director Harbourvest

* In aggregate, has recived irrecovable undertakings or letters of intent to accept the offer in respect of 51.2 pct of SVG Capital's issued share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)