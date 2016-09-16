Sept 16 S&P Global Rating:

* Kingdom of Denmark 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* Stable outlook reflects the depth of Denmark's economic, fiscal, external, and monetary buffers

* Denmark benefits from high institutional effectiveness, mature political , institutional and a modest government debt burden

* "sea transportation,north sea oil production are high-value-added industries, they employ few,are disconnected from business cycle"

* Expect Denmark to continue fixing the exchange rate against the euro via its participation in the European Exchange Rate Mechanism II