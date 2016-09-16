Sept 16 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P revises Nigeria sovereign credit outlook up to stable
from negative; Current rating is B
* S&P - Expecting a 1% contraction in Nigeria's real GDP
growth in 2016, feeble growth of 2% next year, a return to
higher growth of 4% only from 2018
* S&P on Nigeria - The stable outlook signals assessment
that at this lower rating the risks to the government's credit
standing are balanced
* S&P on Nigeria - Lowered its long-term foreign and local
currency sovereign credit ratings on the Federal Republic of
Nigeria to 'B' from 'B+'
* S&P on Nigeria - Although Nigeria's general government
debt remains low, debt servicing costs as a percentage of
general government revenues are high and rising
* S&P on Nigeria - Economy has weakened owing to marked
contraction in oil production, restrictive foreign exchange
regime, delayed fiscal stimulus
* S&P on Nigeria - Estimate sectorwide credit losses to
likely be between 3.0%-3.5% of loans in both 2016, 2017
Source [bit.ly/2cPbxlj]