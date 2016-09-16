Sept 16 Herman Miller Inc :

* Agreement, which expires on September 13, 2021, provides company with up to $400 million in revolving variable interest borrowing capacity

* Agreement includes an "accordion feature" allowing company to increase aggregate borrowing capacity of facility by up to $200 million

* Herman miller Inc says as of September 13, 2016, unused borrowing capacity available to company under agreement totaled $360.1 million

* On Sept 13, co entered into interest rate swap agreement to manage its exposure to fluctuations in variable interest rates