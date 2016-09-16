Sept 16 Herman Miller Inc :
* Agreement, which expires on September 13, 2021, provides
company with up to $400 million in revolving variable interest
borrowing capacity
* Agreement includes an "accordion feature" allowing company
to increase aggregate borrowing capacity of facility by up to
$200 million
* Herman miller Inc says as of September 13, 2016, unused
borrowing capacity available to company under agreement totaled
$360.1 million
* On Sept 13, co entered into interest rate swap agreement
to manage its exposure to fluctuations in variable interest
rates
Source text - bit.ly/2cdiKq3
