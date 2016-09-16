Sept 16 The National Football League:
* Season premiere of Thursday Night Football draws an
audience of 15.7 million viewers across all platforms
* CBS, NFL Network's coverage of Jets-Bills was watched in
all-or-part by 48.1 million viewers on television, with minimum
of one minute viewed
* Average audience watching Thursday Night Football on
twitter properties was 243,000 with each viewer watching average
of 22 minutes of game action
* For the thursday night football game, Twitter reached 2.1
million viewers
* In total, all digital properties showing Thursday Night
Football reached 2.4 million viewers
Source text (bit.ly/2d6EgS3)