Sept 19 Internationella Engelska Skolan I Sverige Ab IPO-ENGEL.ST

* Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB says to list on Nasdaq Stockholm

* Says price per share set at 52 Swedish crowns, corresponding to a market value for the total number of shares of 2,083 million crowns ($243.50 million)

* Swedbank Robur, Investment AB Öresund and Norron Asset Management have committed to purchase shares corresponding to around 12.9 of the total number of shares from company

* Chairman Per Batelson and board member Cecilia Marlow also plans to purchase up to 10,000 shares each

* Says first day of trading expected around Sept. 29 Source text for Eikon (in Swedish): Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5545 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)