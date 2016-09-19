Sept 19 HgCapital Trust Plc :

* HgCapital today announces an investment in Visma BPO, a leading provider of outsourced accounting services

* Terms of this transaction were not disclosed

* Trust will contribute a total of approximately 20.1 mln stg, including 5.0 mln stg in co-investment

* Following completion, HgCapital 7 fund will be approximately 76 pct invested