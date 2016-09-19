Sept 19 Nord Gold N.V. says:
* Gold production has begun at Nordgold's Bouly operation
located 5km from its existing Bissa mine in Burkina Faso;
* Bouly will have an average annual production of around 120
thousand ounce (koz) with a life of mine of 10 years at all-in
sustaining costs (AISC) of $730/oz;
* Construction was completed on schedule in 13 months and
under budget for a total investment of $140 million ($15 million
less than initial capex guidance);
* Bouly's IRR is approximately 40 percent at a gold price of
$1,250/oz;
* Bouly is Nordgold's third operating asset in Burkina Faso
and total Nordgold production in the country will reach 400 koz
at full capacity.
