Sept 19 Nord Gold N.V. says:

* Gold production has begun at Nordgold's Bouly operation located 5km from its existing Bissa mine in Burkina Faso;

* Bouly will have an average annual production of around 120 thousand ounce (koz) with a life of mine of 10 years at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $730/oz;

* Construction was completed on schedule in 13 months and under budget for a total investment of $140 million ($15 million less than initial capex guidance);

* Bouly's IRR is approximately 40 percent at a gold price of $1,250/oz;

* Bouly is Nordgold's third operating asset in Burkina Faso and total Nordgold production in the country will reach 400 koz at full capacity. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)