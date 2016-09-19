Sept 19 (Reuters) -
* LV= says general insurance gross written premium income
up 8 pct to 785 mln stg (HY 2015: 729 mln stg).
* LV= Says Life Business And Heritage Sales Measured At
Present Value Of New Business Premiums (Pvnbp up 17 pct to 1,013
mln stg.
* Says rating environment in general insurance remains mixed
with rate increases in motor and a continuation of soft market
conditions in home
* LV= says we expect to see strengthening of motor rates
continue in second half of year.
* Says demand for specialist annuity products remains strong
with sales of fixed term annuities up 42 pct.
* Says capital position of group at 30 june 2016 was
satisfactory with a Solvency II capital coverage ratio of 126
percent (FY 2015: 146 percent).
* Says during first half of 2016 its capital position has
reduced, largely due to a circa 100 basis points fall in risk
free interest rates at longer durations.
