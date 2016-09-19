Sept 19 Permira Funds:

* Permira Funds to acquire leading German HR software firm P&I Personal & Informatik AG

* P&I enterprise value 800-850 million euros - sources

* Current owner HgCapital will continue to be invested as minority shareholder in the company

* The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in October 2016 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)