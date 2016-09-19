Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 19 Permira Funds:
* Permira Funds to acquire leading German HR software firm P&I Personal & Informatik AG
* P&I enterprise value 800-850 million euros - sources
* Current owner HgCapital will continue to be invested as minority shareholder in the company
* The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in October 2016 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)