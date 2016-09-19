Sept 19 Tech Data Corp
* Tech Data Corporation to acquire Technology Solutions
Business from Avnet for $2.6 billion
* Tech Data also expects to realize approximately $200
million in present value of tax benefits
* Tech Data expects to achieve annual cost savings of
approximately $100 million within two years after closing
* Intends to finance cash portion of consideration through
combination of cash on hand, drawings under existing revolver,
proceeds from a new loan facility and senior notes
* Transaction is expected to close in first half of calendar
2017
* Deal for for $2.4 billion in cash and 2.785 million shares
of Tech Data common stock
* Transaction is expected to be significantly accretive to
Tech Data's non-GAAP earnings per share in first year after
closing
* To finance deal cash portion through cash, drawings under
revolver, proceeds from new term loan facility, senior notes
* BofA Merrill Lynch is serving as lead financial advisor
and Raymond James and associates is also serving as financial
advisor to Tech Data
