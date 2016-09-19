Sept 19 Eldorado Resorts Inc :
* Eldorado Resorts enters into definitive agreement to
acquire Isle of Capri Casinos for $23 per share in accretive
cash and stock transaction valued at $1.7 billion
* Eldorado has received committed financing for transaction
totaling $2.1 billion from J.P. Morgan
* Deal consideration inclusive of $929 million of long-term
debt of Isle of Capri and its subsidiaries
* Certain stockholders of Eldorado who control approximately
24% have signed agreements to vote in favor of transaction
* Certain stockholders of Isle of Capri who control
approximately 35% of Isle of Capri have signed agreements to
vote in favor of deal
* Deal for total consideration of approximately $1.7 billion
* Identified cost synergies of approximately $35 million in
first year following completion of transaction
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of
both Eldorado Resorts, Inc. and Isle of Capri Casinos
* Eldorado and Isle of Capri shareholders will hold
approximately 62% and 38%, respectively, of combined company's
outstanding shares
* 2 members of Isle of Capri board to be designated as
members of Eldorado board effective immediately following
closing of deal
