Sept 19 Pediapharm Inc
* Pediapharm announces global exclusive licensing agreement
for Relaxa(R), an established Canadian product with existing
revenues
* Pediapharm will pay licensor royalties based on annual net
sales of product
* Under terms of licensing agreement, co has right to
acquire Relaxa(R) at any time until 7th anniversary of effective
date of licensing agreement
* Under terms of licensing agreement, co has exclusive right
to manufacture, promote, market, sell and distribute Relaxa(R)
globally
* Price payable for Relaxa(R) during such term shall be 5
million dollars plus a 2% royalty on annual net sales of product
up to $1.5 million
