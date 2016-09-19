Sept 19 Pediapharm Inc

* Pediapharm announces global exclusive licensing agreement for Relaxa(R), an established Canadian product with existing revenues

* Pediapharm will pay licensor royalties based on annual net sales of product

* Under terms of licensing agreement, co has right to acquire Relaxa(R) at any time until 7th anniversary of effective date of licensing agreement

* Under terms of licensing agreement, co has exclusive right to manufacture, promote, market, sell and distribute Relaxa(R) globally

* Price payable for Relaxa(R) during such term shall be 5 million dollars plus a 2% royalty on annual net sales of product up to $1.5 million