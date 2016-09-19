Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 19 Softblue SA :
* Its authorized clerk, Tomasz Kierul, acquires 1.2 million of Softblue shares at 0.7 zloty per share
* Softblue's CEO, Michal Kierul, acquires 0.2 mln of the company's shares at 0.7 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8510 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)