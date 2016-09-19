Sept 19 Terraform Global Inc :
* Terraform Global initiates process to explore strategic
alternatives
* Board of directors has initiated a process to explore and
evaluate potential strategic alternatives
* Notified SunEdison that its corporate governance and
conflicts committee is prepared to enter into discussions with
SunEdison
* Entered into confidentiality arrangements with SunEdison
to allow Terraform Global to share information about strategic
alternatives
* Prepared to enter talks with SunEdison to settle
intercompany claims and defenses between Terraform Global and
SunEdison
* Actively exploring potential sale of all of Terraform
Global's equity interests, as well as alternative structures
* Also is taking appropriate steps to operate as an
independent company without a new sponsor, if that should become
necessary
