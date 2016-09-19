Sept 19 First Internet Bancorp
* First Internet Bancorp says placed a $4.7 million
commercial and industrial loan on nonaccrual status during Q2
2016
* First Internet Bancorp says at that time, a $0.5 million
specific allowance was assigned to loan
* First Internet Bancorp says received payments from
borrower during Q3 2016 that have reduced outstanding balance of
loan to $1.7 million
* Based on recent events that negatively impacted operation
of borrower's business, co believes full repayment of remaining
loan balance unlikely
* As a result, estimates its maximum pre-tax loss exposure
on loan is $1.2 million, or $0.8 million after taxes and $0.14
per share
* Expects to charge off loan in full by Sept 30, 2016,
impact of which will be reflected in Q3 2016 financial results
-SEC filing
Source text: (bit.ly/2ck4Ve6)
Further company coverage: