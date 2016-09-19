UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 19 La Doria SpA :
* H1 revenue 334.6 million euros ($373.95 million) versus 378.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 net profit 14.6 million euros versus 13.5 million euros year ago
* Issues new 2016-2018 guidance; specifically, revises 2016 guidance downwards
* Expects 2016 EBITDA of 57 million, with an EBITDA margin of 8.7 percent, EBITDA of 61 million euros in 2018 (with an EBITDA margin of 8.7 percent)
* Forecasts 2016 revenues of 656 million euros and revenues of 702 million euros in 2018
* Expects 2016 net profit of 29.6 million euros, net profit of 33.2 million euros in 2018
* Says new forecasts are based on a substantially weakened general economy and sector outlook following continued sales price deflation, a rise in raw material costs and the effects of Brexit Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources