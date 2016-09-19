Sept 19 Bookrunner:
* Proposed placing in Regus Plc
* Estorn Limited, holding co for Mark Dixon's shareholding
in Regus, intends to sell about 37.0 mln existing shares in
Regus
* Placing shares are held indirectly by Mark Dixon and
represent about 4.0 pct of company's total issued ordinary share
capital
* Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated
bookbuild, which will be launched immediately following this
announcement
* Initial price of placing shares, number of shares to be
sold will be agreed by Estorn and JP Morgan Cazenove at close of
bookbuilding
* Following completion of placing, Mark Dixon will continue
to hold about 27.7 pct of company's ordinary shares
* J.P. Morgan Cazenove is acting as sole bookrunner in
connection with placing
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)