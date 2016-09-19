BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Sept 19 Antler Hill Oil & Gas Ltd
* Says Antler Hill and Petrophoenix intend to complete a three cornered amalgamation
* Says will incorporate a new wholly owned subsidiary which will amalgamate with Petrophoenix to form a new company
* Under agreement Antler Hill will complete a 1:10 consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares
* Deal for an aggregate purchase price of c$5 million
* Antler Hill entered into a letter agreement with Petrophoenix dated September 13, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru