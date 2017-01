Sept 19 AFG Arbonia Forster Holding Ag :

* Announces the issuance of new shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding procedure

* Net proceeds will be used to refinance announced acquisition of Koralle group

* Will issue 2.64 million new shares, corresponding to c. 5.8 percent of share capital Source text - bit.ly/2db6jx2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)