Sept 19 Nikkei:
* Mitsubishi Rayon plans carbon fiber parts venture in
Europe - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Rayon will soon start making carbon fiber parts
for wind power turbines through a European joint venture -
Nikkei
* Danish Concern Fiberline Composites, which sells turbine
blade components to wind power companies across Europe, will
take 51% interest in the JV - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Unit will invest 49% in
venture - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Rayon's joint venture will be established in
October and headquartered in Denmark - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Rayon's sales of 10 Billion yen ($98.2 million)
are targeted for the joint venture in fiscal 2020 - Nikkei
Source text : [ID:s.nikkei.com/2cCCypF]