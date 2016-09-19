Sept 19 Analog Devices Inc:
* On Sept 15, voluntarily withdrew filing under
Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Act relating to proposed acquisition
of Linear Technology - SEC Filing
* Analog Devices Inc says resubmitted its Hart-Scott-Rodino
Act filing on September 19, 2016, commencing a new waiting
period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act
* Voluntarily withdrew filing in order to provide federal
trade commission with additional time to review proposed
acquisition
* Company and linear continue to work cooperatively with
federal trade commission staff in their review of proposed
transaction
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2cUmpgx)
