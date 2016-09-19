Sept 20 Arvida Group Limited
* Arvida to acquire three villages for $66 million
* Acquisition immediately accretive to underlying earnings
with 6% lift in proforma FY17 EPS
* Entered into agreements to purchase Bethlehem Views and
Copper Crest village estate in Tauranga and Lauriston park in
Cambridge
* Additional $4.4 million of underlying profit is
anticipated from acquisitions on a pro forma FY17 basis
* Acquisition will be partly funded by an underwritten $42
million rights issue at $1.05
* Further earnings growth is expected beyond FY17 from care
suite conversions at Bethlehem Views
* Villages being acquired have a combined CBRE valuation of
$68.4 million and increase number of Arvida villages to 25
* All figures in NZ$
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )