Sept 20 Arvida Group Limited

* Arvida to acquire three villages for $66 million

* Acquisition immediately accretive to underlying earnings with 6% lift in proforma FY17 EPS

* Entered into agreements to purchase Bethlehem Views and Copper Crest village estate in Tauranga and Lauriston park in Cambridge

* Additional $4.4 million of underlying profit is anticipated from acquisitions on a pro forma FY17 basis

* Acquisition will be partly funded by an underwritten $42 million rights issue at $1.05

* Further earnings growth is expected beyond FY17 from care suite conversions at Bethlehem Views

* Villages being acquired have a combined CBRE valuation of $68.4 million and increase number of Arvida villages to 25

